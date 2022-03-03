Various programmes organised by ACB

Aurangabad, March 3:

The Aurangabad Cantonment Board (ACB) and Garware Community Centre have jointly organised various programmes for women and girls in the cantonment area on the occasion of the International women’s day.

A programme on domestic gas safety will be held on March 5 at 4.30 pm. A health guidance session will be held on March 7 at 4.30 pm. Fire safety and demonstrations will be conducted on March 8 at 4.30 pm. A three-day self defense training course will be held from March 8-10 at 5.30 pm. A cultural programme for women will be held on March 10. In this programme, participants will be able to perform solo or group dance, one character drama, singing, imitation, fancy dress and other competitions. Registrations can be done at Garware community center at Cantonment English School from 4 pm to 6 pm. The organisers have informed that one can send their information on WhatsApp number 9922400428.