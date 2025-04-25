Various programmes organised to mark World Malaria Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The health section of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and District Malaria Office (DMO) has conducted an awareness programme to mark World Malaria Day on Friday.

An awareness rally was flagged off from the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kranti Chowk. The rally included information about Malaria, its preventive measures, and slogans through traditional chants. The rally proceeded from Kranti Chowk through Nutan Colony, Samarthnagar and concluded at Siddharth Garden.

Key officials present at the event included Assistant Director of Malaria Dr. Rekha Bhandare, Medical Officer Health (MoH) Dr. Paras Mandlecha, District Health Officer Dr. Abhay Dhanorkar, District Malaria Officer Dr. R. B. Dhole, Assistant MoH Dr. Archana Rane, and District Filaria Officer Dr. Vaishali Patil.

The awareness exhibition organised at Siddharth Garden was inaugurated by MoH Dr Mandlecha. This year’s theme is: “Let’s End Malaria: Accelerate, Recommit, Reinvest”. Dr Bhandare and Dr Dhole guided the attendees on the importance of starting with oneself, effectively implementing mosquito prevention measures, and raising public awareness.

To ensure good health and defeat malaria, citizens should keep their homes and surroundings clean, eliminate mosquito breeding sites, observe a ‘dry day’ once a week, identify and destroy breeding spots, and spread the message of the Malaria Pledge to every household, urged Dr Mandlecha.

At the exhibition, information was provided through displays and leaflet distribution about different types of mosquitoes, guppy fish, and the various stages of the mosquito life cycle. Outstanding employees were honoured with certificates and bouquets in recognition of their excellent work. A malaria pledge was also taken during the event. Health workers from the CSMC and the District Malaria Office, including multipurpose health workers, insect control staff, malaria zonal supervisors, and spraying personnel, actively participated in the programme.

The health section’s Dr Rane, Dr. B.D. Rathodkar, Dr. Sumaiyya Syed Naaz, Dr. Adityakumar Joshi, Milind Jabangi, Dingbar Kothalkar, Mrs. Manisha Thakare, and Nikhil Thakare put in dedicated efforts to successfully organise the programme.