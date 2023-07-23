Various programmes to be organised in NEP week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: the administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwaa University (Bamu) will organise different programmes in the four districts between July 24 and 29 in view of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020-week celebration.

The university is implementing a new syllabus in all the postgraduate departments of both campuses under NEP for the academic year 2023-24.

Following the directives from the Central Government, the University Grants Commission and the Higher and Technical Education Department of the State government are implementing the NEP effectively.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath said that the participation of principals, teachers, parents and students is necessary for the new policy implementation.

He said that meetings and workshops are being held in affiliated colleges to create awareness among them the stakeholders. The meeting of the NEP coordinator and Board of Studies chairmen was also held. Pro-VC Dr Shirsath said that the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) is an important element for students in NEP. During the NEP-week, various competitions, and exhibitions will be organised in the colleges which fall within the university’s jurisdiction.

Colleges should come forward

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that the colleges should come forward for the effective implementation of NEP. “There is a need for awareness in society. The colleges which should have Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with different industrial organisations, get ready for the NEP implementation from the next academic year,” he added.