Various programmes to be organized in Christ Church on Christmas

Holy communion ritual, devotion and message to be held during the celebrations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Under the guidance of Priest-in-charge (Moderators Episcopal Commissary) Rev MU Kasab, Presbyter Rev SY Ghule and Pastorate Committee have organized various religious and cultural activities at Christ Church Cantonment in Marathwada prant under the Christian Corporation of North India (CNI) on the occasion of Christmas.

On Thursday between 11 am and 1 pm, president Rev MU Kasab will distribute sarees to widows. On December 24, there will be a holy communion ritual at 7:30 am and devotion and message at 10:30 am and a midnight devotion and Holy Communion ritual at 11:30 pm.

Rev MU Kasab will deliver the message, while Rev SY Ghule will assist in religious rituals. On Monday, there will be Holy Communion at 7:30 am and Christmas special devotion and Holy Communion at 10:30 am.

All religious and cultural programmes will be held between December 27 to 30 at Ratanji Naoroji memorial hall. The Christmas Snehamilan programme will be held on December 27 from 5 pm to 7 pm and between 8 pm to 10 pm there will be a bhajan programme. Sunday school religious and cultural programmes will be held on December 30 from 7 pm to 10 pm.

Church secretary James Ambildhage, treasurer Bipin Ingles, pastorate committee members Mahesh Sreesunder, Prashant Tidke and others are taking efforts.