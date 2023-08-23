Various progs held in Bamu on Foundation Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Different programmes were organised at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Wednesday to celebrate its 65th Foundation Day.

Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole hoisted the university flag on lawns located near the administrative building in the morning.

Pro-VC Dr Shyma Shirsath and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhile were present.

VC Dr. Pramod Yeole said that the dream of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to have a university for the children of labourers, deprived classes and farmers came into existence on August 23, 1958. He said that the university made a lot of progress during the last 65 years.

Management Council members Dr Gajanan Sanap, Kashinath Deodhar, Dr Ankush Kadam, Dr Ravikiran Sawant, Dr Yogita Patil and others were present.