Various teachers unions protest non-academic works on Teachers' Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Various teachers' unions registered protests in the district on Teachers’ Day for non-academic works.

The agitators were wearing badges with slogans like ‘Shikshakan Shikvu Dya, Zilla Parishad Shala Tiku Dya.’ District president of Shikshak Samiti Vijay Salakar claimed that 2,513 students participated in the agitation.

The agitators said that they were burdened with 152 non-academic works, so, do not get time for their main job of teaching. They said that this was affecting the quality of school and it has become a challenge for the existence of ZP schools. The agitation drew good response from across the district.

Those teachers unions which participated in the agitation included

Shikshak Bharti, Shikshak Sena, Shikshak Sangh, Adarsh Shikshak Samiti, Shikshak Parishad, Unions of Physically Challenged Persons, Juni Hakka Pension Sanghtna, Prahar Shikshak Sanghatna, MUPTA, Akhil Bhartiya Shikshak Sangh, Panjabrao Shikshak Samiti.

Shikshak Samiti members staged en mass leave agiation across the State protesting non-academic works. They also got responses in the district.

Nitin Navle, Ranjit Rathod, Shaym Rajput, Shaliram Khriste, and Gulab Chavan from the Samiti were present.