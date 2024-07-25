Varsities & colleges instructed to implement fee waiver

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil asked universities and colleges of the State to implement a 100 per cent tuition fee waiver scheme for the economically backward section students.

It may be noted that the Government issued a government resolution (GR) granting a 100 per cent fee waiver (instead of the existing 50 per cent) on non-professional courses for students of OBC, EWS and SEBC categories. The scheme will be implemented from the current academic year.

He was interacting online with the students, parents and teachers at 10 am, on Thursday. The minister guided on the 100 per cent waiver in fees for students of the Economic Weaker Section (EWS) category. The State Government issued orders recently stating that those EWS students who would pursue non-professional courses in public universities would get a 100 per cent waiver in fees.

The students of families whose annual income is less than Rs 8 lakh are eligible to apply for the scheme.

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University made an arrangement for the online interaction with the minister at the CFART auditorium between 10 am and 12 noon today. He shared information about the welfare schemes and scholarships of his department being implemented for the students through the webinar.

Patil also gave instructions that this decision should be strictly implemented at the university and college level.

Chandrakant Patil, Vikaschandra Rastogi, Dr Shweta Singhal, Dr Shailendra Deolankar and Dr Vinod Mohitkar participated in this interaction. The minister answered the questions of the students who were present and online.

Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar along with deans, teachers and students attended the programme.