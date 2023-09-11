Varsity embraces IKS to bridge gap btween traditional & modern education

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has integrated the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) with the postgraduate courses, which were restructured for the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The objective of incorporation is to bridge the gap between traditional ingenious knowledge systems and modern education.

It may be noted that the university started the implementation of NEP for the postgraduate courses in the departments and autonomous colleges from the current academic year as per the directives from the University Grants Commission and the State Government.

The IKS was integrated with PG and UG courses as per the recommendations in NEP. The university restructured the PG courses through the Board of Studies for the implementation of the policy. There are 475 UG and PG colleges within the jurisdiction of the university.

The policy will be applicable to the affiliated colleges from the next academic year.

Box

Aim to holistic & multidisciplinary approach

Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath said that the main aim of the IKS is to preserve India's rich heritage and legacy in various fields of knowledge and promote a holistic and multidisciplinary approach to education and research. “Each student will have to obtain five per cent credits in NEP. They will have to obtain two per cent credits from their core subjects and the remaining from other disciplines,” he said. Dr Shyam Shirsath said that students should have knowledge of innovations that took place during their era of the country. He said that it was incorporated in all faculties courses like Political Science and History.

Box

Teachers being trained in IKS

Dr Mohammed Abdul Raffey, Assistant Director of Human Resource Development Centre of Bamu said that college and university teachers are being trained through induction and refresher training programmes in IKS. He said that the training programmes would be conducted under the Malviya Mission for teacher training, linked to the Career Advancement Scheme for university and college teachers.

Box

What was included in the syllabus?

The syllabus would include topics such as Indian Logic, Metallurgy, Linguistics, and Architecture and connected topics such as Indian Algebra, Iconography, Astronomical Instruments, Water Management in Pre-British India, and musical instruments, will be made available to students.

The chemistry and metallurgy teachers will study ancient Indian contributions, chemistry in Ayurvedic texts, and the use of metals in Vedic times while Mathematics teachers will explore mathematical references in ancient texts, including the Vedas and works by Indian mathematicians like Aryabhatta.