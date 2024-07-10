Varsity to hold 113 faculties recruitment test on July 13 & 14

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conduct the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) on July 13 and 14 to recruit 113 Assistant Professors on a contract basis.

It may be noted that nearly 60 per cent posts of teachers fell vacant in university departments during the last five to ten years. Earlier, many teachers were hired on a clock-hour basis (CHB).

The university decided to recruit teachers for 113 posts for 64 courses on an 11-month contract basis.

So, the application forms were invited in the prescribed format from the eligible candidates between June 8 and 25. The last date of submission of the hard copy of the application form was July 1.

A total of 1279 candidates applied online while 897 submitted a hard copy of the application. The scrutiny committee examined all the application forms and declared them valid and invalid application forms.

The remarks for invalidity of the application form were mentioned before the candidate's name in the list. These candidates will have to submit supporting documents with the application ID and permanent registration number ID in person or online to remove the shortcomings in the application forms by July 11 (6 pm).

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 32,000 on a contract basis for 11 months.

Box

Valid & invalid application forms

The administration received hard copies of the application form from 897 candidates. The list of valid and invalid application forms was also released.

No of courses--posts--online applied--hard copies submission-valid--invalid

64------113------1279---------------897------------------686------211

Box

8 subjects received 30 or more application forms

One or two posts will be filled for the majority of subjects. The courses which received hard copy application forms from 30 or more aspirants are as follows; Chemistry (34), Economics (44), English (34), History (33), Marathi (34), Political Science (48), Sociology (32) and Zoology (30).