Vasantrao Vypari passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 9, 2024 07:35 PM2024-01-09T19:35:02+5:302024-01-09T19:35:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vasantrao Shrirampant Vypari, a resident of Vivekanandpuram, died of a brief illness on Monday. He was 80 ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vasantrao Shrirampant Vypari, a resident of Vivekanandpuram, died of a brief illness on Monday. He was 80 and leaves behind one son, daughter-in-law and extended family. The last rites were performed on him at Pratapnagar crematorium.Open in app