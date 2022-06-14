Vat purnima celebrated with enthusiasm

Women prayed for long life of their husband

Aurangabad, June 14:

The Vat purnima festival was celebrated with enthusiasm in the city on Tuesday. Women offered prayers for the long life of their husbands.

According to legend, Savitri had brought back the life of her husband from Yama the God of Death under the Banyan tree. Hence every year women worship the tree on Vat Purnima. Since morning, women were going to the Banyan tree in the area in groups carrying worship materials like kumkum, thread and mango. White thread was being tied to the tree and prayers were being offered for the long life of husbands.

Women living in the apartment had bought a banyan tree from the nursery and worshiped it. Some even brought a branch into the house for worship. After the pujan, women were seen taking selfies with the banyan tree. Many also took group photos and posted it on social media, which received several likes by other women. Posts and photos were largely shared on various social media platforms throughout the day.