Vatsala Oliver passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 27, 2023 07:55 PM 2023-09-27T19:55:09+5:30 2023-09-27T19:55:09+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former teacher of New Apostolic School, Vatsala Oliver, passed away on Tuesday evening. She was 85.
She was laid to rest at the Padegaon cemetery on Wednesday morning. She is survived by two sons, three daughters and an extended family. She was the mother of the Headmistress of Little Flower High School, Dorothy Oliver More.