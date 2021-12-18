VBA accuses MIM leader of failure in alliance

Aurangabad, Dec 18:

The speaker and state vice president of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), Siddharth Mokale, said that his party and AIMIM could not enter into alliance during the last assembly election due to the wrong behaviour of Imtiaz Jaleel. However, we have great respect for the party's superior Asadoddin Owaisi, he said.

Mokale was replying to a question at a press conference organised in the city. He also made it clear that there are no chances of alliance between them in the near future. The leader said that he and others had registered protests due to his wrong behaviour. The MP is enjoying the fruits because of the alliance between VBA and AIMIM in the past.

The issues that were to be discussed in the closed doors were being discussed in public by Imtiaz Jaleel. He continued to share the details on the allotment of seats through press conferences. He was demanding 60-70 seats, but all of them knew how many seats AIMIM contested without alliance, said Siddharth Mokale.

In reply to a question, Mokale also mentioned VBA is a real political party of Balasaheb Ambedkar, not BRP-BM.

The press conference was also attended by Yogesh Ban, Prabhakar Bakle, Ravi Tayade and Mahesh Ninale.