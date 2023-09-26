VBA members burnt Govt orders copies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) burnt the copies of the Government's decision about the privatisation of jobs at Kranti Chowk on Tuesday.

The agitators demanded that the Government should take back the decision of recruitment of government employees through private agencies, privatisation of Superspeciality Block of Government Medical College and Hospital, giving schools of Municipal Corporations to the private agencies, closing schools which have less than 20 students in the State. They warned of intensifying their agitation in city and rural areas if their demands are not fulfilled.

The office-bearers of VBA Yogesh Ban, Jitendra Shirsath, Mahesh Ninale, Tayyab Zafar, Satish Gaikwad, Sandeep Shirsath and others were present.