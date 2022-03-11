VC asked to submit a report on Dr Suryawanshi

Aurangabad, March 11:

A high level inquiry committee has objected to the first appointment of Dr Jaishree Suryawanshi, in a college. The university has received a letter from the deputy secretary asking the vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University to submit his opinion to the government within two days.

Republican activist Nagraj Gaikwad took objection to the first appointment of Dr Suryawanshi in the Dr Indirabai Bhaskarrao Pathak Mahila College. Gaikwad in the complaint said that while in the open category, she took advantage of the reserved seat from the Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) category to get an appointment as a college lecturer. Therefore, her college services should not be considered for the post of registrar of the university. Gaikwad also submitted an objection to the higher education minister Uday Samant through an affidavit. A high-level three member committee was appointed on the orders of the minister. The committee submitted its inquiry report to the ministry of higher education.