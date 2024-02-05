VC Dr Fulari visits depts for NAAC preparations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkara Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Vijay Fulari visited the different departments of the campus to take a review of preparations for the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). It may be noted that the five-year cycle of the university will end in March 2024. In the current cycle, it was accorded A-grade in 2018.

This was the first visit of VC Dr Fulari to the departments after taking over charge of the posts on January 24. He sought information from the departments about what measures and preparations were done for seeking an NAAC- grade.

The departments were instructed to make available details of the National Insitute of Ranking Framework (NIRF).

The departments also gave information about the plan for the implementation National Education Policy (NEP)-2020. He also obtained the details of functions and pending works of the departments. The vice chancellor asked the department to provide details to enhance admission capacity and improve academic quality.

Improvement in NAAC grade in 3 cycles

The university improved its grades during the last three cycles. The accreditation in the first cycle was done in 2002 while the assessment of the third cycle was carried out in 2019.

The cycle-wise accreditation NAAC grade is as follows;

Cycle-----------------------------grade

--First cycle-2002------------B-Plus

--Second Cycle 2013-------A

--Third Cycle 2018----------A