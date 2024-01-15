VC Dr Gosavi directs to declare the result on time

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Suresh Gosavi has issued orders to declare the results of various undergraduate courses on time.

The evaluation of answer books at Beed, Dharashiv and Jalna is at a fast pace while in the city, it is very slow. The answer books are being evaluated at 17 assessment centres in four districts.

VC Dr Gosavi held an online meeting with all the principals recently and asked them to send their teachers for assessment work so that results can be declared by the prescribed deadline.

He also took the review meeting of the officers of the examination department. The university established 17 evaluation centres for the assessment of answer books of UG examinations held in November-December 2023. As provisions in Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016, the result should be declared in 30 days. Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gawali urged principals to relieve their teaching staff for the evaluation works.