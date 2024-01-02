VC Dr Gosavi interacts with HoDs, officers

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Incharge vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Suresh Gosavi interacted with the department heads and officers on Monday.

Dr Gosavi, who is also VC of Savitribai Phule Pune University, was given additional charge of the Bamu by Governor and chancellor of the universities Ramesh Bais following the retirement of VC Dr Pramod Yeole.

VC Dr Gosavi assumed the charge from his predecessor Dr Yeole on Monday morning and held the first meeting with officers. The the second meeting was held with the department heads in the afternoon. He asked heads to forget the differences and work with cooperation to improve the quality of education.

He also sought information about the preparations for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in the ensuing academic year. He took a review of preparations being made for the re-accreditation of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) this year. He listened to the suggestions given by the department heads.

He talked about the challenges before public universities with the rise in private universities and the arrival of foreign universities in the country. He said that there is a need for collaboration with international universities, to design new courses for NEP implementation. VC Dr Gosavi also laid stress on enhancing research quality and educational exchange with prominent universities around the world.