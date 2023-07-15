VC Dr Yeole completes 4 years in office

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole will complete four years in the office on July 16.

VC Dr Yeole who joined the university as VC on July 16, 2019, implemented different projects as social commitments. The projects included Covid Laboratory. The quality of education, financial discipline, transparency in working and speed in the administration implemented during the last four years of his tenure.

The major developments taking place during his tenure included implementing a file tracking system, an online admission system, launching a virology course in Covid outbreak, an online admission process of Ph D, a research fellowship to 1,975, three patents obtained, an online evaluation, an academic audit of 391 colleges, development of hostel for foreign students and launching new courses.

Commenting on this, VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that the university is recognised for bringing the first generation of students from deprived, labourers and farmers' families into the main stream of education. He said that efforts would be made efforts to raise the reputation of the university further in the coming days.