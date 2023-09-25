VC Dr Yeole to attend ‘University Connect’ prog

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) has been invited specially for the ‘Univeristy Connect’ programme to be held in Delhi, on September 26.

The vice-chancellors of three universities from the State were specially invited for the event to be conducted by the University Grants Commission in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The country organised ‘G-20 summit successfully. Bamu hosted lectures, symposiums and various competitions under ‘Univeristy Connect’ before the summit.

The VC of Rashtrasant Tukodiji Maharaj University (Nagpur) and Symbosis University (Pune) are the other two universities.

The UGC will organise the programme at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi at 3 pm on Tuesday.

PM Modi will interact with the participants. Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, coordinator Dr Bina Sengar along with the students from the Fine Department, Bhagyashri Deshmukh, Suraj Hatagale, Anil Kapure and Karan Waghmare will attend the event with VC Dr Yeole.