VC Dr Yeole to be felicitated in Jalna

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole along with his wife will be felicitated in a programme jointly

organised by Anand Foundation and Matsyodari Education Society (MES) and Education Lovers of Jalna at Ankushrao Top College, Jalna, at 5 pm, on December 19.

He will retire on December 31 after four and half years of tenure. Dr Sudhir Gavhane, the former vice chancellor of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University and MGM Univeristy will felicitate Dr Yeole with his wife Jyoti Yeole. MES secretary Manisha Tope will preside over the ceremony. President of Anand Found Dr Shivaji Madan, Dr Ramlal Agrawal and Dr B R Gaikwad will also grace the event. Management Council member Dr Bharat Khandare, Dr Narayan Borade and Dr Dilip Arjune appealed to all to attend the programme.