VC Dr Yeole to be given farewell in Bamu on Dec 30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A felicitation programme will be held at CFART in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on December 30 to give farewell to vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole on his retirement.

The tenure of Dr Yeole, who joined Bamu on July 16, 2019 ends on December 31. Former VC Dr Vijay Pandhairpande will honour the VC Dr Yeole.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, deans Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Chetna Sonakmble and Dr Prashant Amrutkar will also be felicitated in the programme which commences at 3 pm on Saturday. The tenure of Pro-VC and deans ends with the VC term.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale and head of the General Administration Department Dr Kailas Pathrikar appealed to all to attend the programme.