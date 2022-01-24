VC Dr Yeole to unfurl tricolour

Aurangabad, Jan 24:

Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will unfurl the tricolour in a programme to be held in green laws in front of the administrative building at 8 am to celebrate Republic Day.

Registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi asked all the academic and administrative heads, officers, teaching and non-teaching staff members and students to participate in the programme. She urged all the staff members and participants to follow Covid norms during the event.