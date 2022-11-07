VC Dr Yeole visits Indradhanush festival

Aurangabad: Vice-chancellor Dr Babasahed Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole visited the State level Indradhanush Youth Festival being held at Mahatma Phule Agriculture University in Rahuri on Monday.

The university team comprises 39 members participating in 36 different contests of the Youth Festival.

VC Dr Yeole visited the group singing contest stage and also interacted with the team members.

VC of Agriculture University Dr P G Patil, its deans Dr P N Rasal, Dr Vipul Kad, and Dr Sachin Nandgude were also present. The VCs of both universities held discussions on developments. Bamu’s team heads Dr Nirmala Jadhav and Dr Ganesh Shinde and team manager Gautam Sonawne were also present.