VC hoisted tricolour in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Dr Vijay Fulari, hoisted the tricolour at the lawns in front of the administrative building at 8 am on Friday on Independence Day. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, along with all the deans, administrative heads, officials, teachers, employees and students were present.