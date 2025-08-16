VC hoisted tricolour in Bamu
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 16, 2025 23:15 IST2025-08-16T23:15:03+5:302025-08-16T23:15:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Dr Vijay Fulari, hoisted the tricolour at the lawns in front of the administrative building at 8 am on Friday on Independence Day. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, along with all the deans, administrative heads, officials, teachers, employees and students were present.