Veer Vikas Patni and Veer Tejas Kamani appointed as Zone president and Secretary of Mahavir International

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Veer Vikas Patni of Mahavir International Metrocity, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, has been appointed as the Zone President of Central Maharashtra by Mahavir International Apex for the term 2025–2027.

Veer Tejas Kamani has been appointed as the Zone Secretary of Central Maharashtra for the same term. Both appointments were made in recognition of their dedicated work for Mahavir International, a prominent social organization.

Both have actively participated in various initiatives and have made significant contributions to the social projects of Mahavir International. Friends, family, relatives, and Mahavir International officials and volunteers have congratulated them on their appointments.