Vehicle rally marks Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

On the 350th martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, a vehicle rally was held on Sunday morning to spread awareness of the Guru’s sacrifice for the nation and religion. Simultaneously, a continuous reading (Akhand Paath) of the sacred Guru Granth Sahib began at the Gurudwara.

Devotees gathered at the Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Gurudwara in Sindhi Colony to participate in the rally. Dressed in white, participants chanted slogans like “Ek Naam Satnam” and “Waheguru Ji Da Khalsa” while moving through various city areas. The rally saw a large turnout of youth.

Akhand Paath and Kirtan:

At the Sindhi Colony Gurudwara, the Akhand Paath began in the morning, accompanied by special kirtans honoring Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Bhai Kamaldeep Singh from Chamba and Bhai Jaspal Singh from Delhi performed kirtans, drawing large crowds. On Monday (24 November), special kirtans by Bhai Matidas Ji, Bhai Satidas Ji, and Bhai Dayalal Ji will mark the martyrdom day, with evening kirtans at 7 p.m. by Bhai Kuldeep Singh Ji and Bhai Jaspal Singh Ji, as announced by the Gurudwara committee.

Closure of Akhand Paath:

The Akhand Paath of the Guru Granth Sahib will conclude on Tuesday (25 November) at 8.30 am. Following this, special kirtans and the traditional community meal (langar) will mark the conclusion of the 350th martyrdom day celebrations.

Caption:

