Vehicle rally to campaign for Shirsat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A vehicle rally in support of Mahayuti's candidate for Aurangabad West, MLA Sanjay Shirsat, was organised on Monday from Kranti Chowk. The rally echoed with slogans like Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji, Khich ke Taan Dhanushyaban, etc. The rally saw the participation of actor Digambar Naik and actor-producer Mangesh Desai, who lent their support to the campaign.

The rally passed through various key locations including Kranti Chowk, Mondha Naka, Balajinagar, Shivshankar Colony, Trimurti Chowk, Ulkangari, Ropalekar Chowk, Dargah Chowk, Satara, Deolai, and Beed Bypass. The rally concluded at the central campaign office at Konkanwadi.

Former union Minister of State Dr Bhagwat Karad, contact chief Vikas Jain, district chief Rajendra Janjal, Anurag Shinde, Harshada Shirsat, deputy district chief Ambadas Mhaske, Ravindra Pawar, Santosh Amle, Dashrath Mule, Ramesh Bahule, City Chief Vijay Waghchaure, Santosh Marmat, Yuva Sena District Chief Rajesh Kasure, Shekhar Jadhav, Women’s Wing District Chief Shilparani Wadkar, Surekha Chavan, Lakshmi Mhaske, Usha Hande, Tehsil Chief Sumit Trivedi, Hanuman Bhondwe and others were present at the rally.