Vehicles speed unchecked from Chikalthana to Airport; accidents rise, pedestrians struggle to cross

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

With no speed breakers along the Chikalthana–Airport stretch, at least one accident occurs every day over the past six months. On Friday, a speeding vehicle hit an elderly resident of Chikalthana and fled the scene. Locals have been demanding installation of speed breakers since two residents lost their lives in accidents at the same spot last year. With no action yet, residents have warned of an agitation.

Sharad Ramnivas Jhunjhunwala, a resident of Gokuldham Housing Society near Jalna Road, stepped out on Friday evening for work. While walking along the roadside near his society, a speeding vehicle struck him from behind and escaped. Jhunjhunwala sustained severe injuries to his right leg and was rushed to a nearby hospital by locals. Residents say that the smooth stretch of road from Chikalthana to the airport encourages reckless driving, making it dangerous for both pedestrians and motorists to cross.

Three deaths, several injured

In the last two years, three residents have died and over 20 people have been injured while crossing or walking along this stretch due to the absence of speed breakers. Residents of Gokuldham Society had submitted two written requests to the traffic department for installing speed breakers, but no action was taken.

“How many more accidents will it take?”

“Accidents happen here almost every day. Vehicles race past at alarming speeds. Despite our repeated appeals, authorities haven’t granted permission for speed breakers. Are the police and municipal officials waiting for more deaths?”

— Ashok Indurkar, President, Gokuldham Housing Society

“Taking children to school is a daily risk”

“There’s heavy traffic throughout the day. It’s becoming very difficult for us to safely escort our children to the school bus.”

— Nilesh Deshmukh, resident, Chikalthana

“We will protest if no action is taken”

“Vehicles speed dangerously because there are no speed breakers. Installing them will help slow down traffic and make it safer for pedestrians. If authorities continue to ignore us, we will launch a protest.”

— Abhimanyu Gange, resident

