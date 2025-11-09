Vehicles without reflectors pose grave risk on roads

Lokmat News Network

As the sugarcane harvesting season gains momentum, a surge in tractor traffic has raised serious road safety concerns across Gangapur tehsil Many of these vehicles operate without reflectors, making night travel hazardous and increasing the risk of fatal accidents.

This year, sugarcane has been planted on over 12,000 hectares in Gangapur tehsil. Harvesting is currently in full swing. To transport the harvested cane to sugar factories, tractors often attach multiple trailers. Additionally, sugarcane from neighbouring talukas is also being brought to local factories, resulting in heavy tractor movement on major routes. However, accident cases have also risen during the season. Faulty vehicles are often left stranded on roads, leading to collisions. Last year, several people lost their lives in such incidents. Just two days ago, a car rammed into a broken-down tractor-trolley carrying sugarcane on the Vaijapur road, killing one person and seriously injuring another. This raises the question will authorities take preventive action this year?

Several incidents reported last year

Last year, a number of accidents occurred across Gangapur region including areas like Lasur, Vaijapur, Kaygaon, and rural stretches of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar road where vehicles collided with stationary sugarcane-loaded trolleys. Locals are demanding that factory owners and vehicle operators take proper precautions to avoid such tragedies this season.

Need for strict action

The sub-regional transport office conducts Road Safety Week to raise awareness among drivers. However, during the cane-harvesting season, many tractor operators continue to ignore reflector requirements. As a result, innocent lives are lost. Residents are now urging the authorities to take strict action against such violations.