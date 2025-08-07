Vendor loses Rs 2.38 lakh after mobile theft; thief exploits UPI app

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A city vegetable vendor lost Rs 2.38 lakh after his stolen mobile phone was used to access his UPI app. The thief changed the app’s password and quietly transferred the money across multiple accounts over nine days.

The victim, Akhtar Khan (46), who sells vegetables in Jadhavwadi, realised the fraud only after visiting his bank on August 4 and finding just Rs 75 left in his account. Shocked, he traced the transactions and learned that someone had used his phone’s UPI app to drain his savings recently. Police said Akhtar had not blocked his SIM card or locked his phone, allowing the thief easy access to OTPs and bank details. The mobile had no password protection, and the UPI app was linked to his Aadhaar and bank account.

Cidco police registered a case and are investigating the cyber trail. Officers have once again urged citizens to immediately block SIM cards and secure their phones with passwords in case of theft or loss.