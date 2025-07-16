Veteran teachers reunite after 45 years

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A reunion of the 1980–81 batch of D.Ed. College teachers was held recently in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, bringing together retired educators after 45 years. The women, now aged between 63 and 72, had served in municipal, Zilla Parishad, and aided schools.

The event was held at Kakaji Restaurant and included a traditional-style assembly, sharing of teaching experiences, and a group lunch. It was organised by Surekha Kulkarni, Koyna Kulkarni, and Manju Medhe. Participants recalled college memories, shared anecdotes, and interacted through songs and discussions. The program concluded with a group photograph and farewell message.