Vibrant holi celebrations light up the city

Traditional festivities marked by community spirit and joyous revelry

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city witnessed a vibrant celebration of Holi this year. A shift in tradition was observed with many residents opting for burning Holi in the evening in front of their houses instead of the usual night due to Bhadrakal on Sunday. Families participated in the ‘Holi Dahan’ ritual, involving puja, aarti, and lighting the bonfire. Young women and housewives actively participated in decorating the surroundings with rangolis.

The joyous spirit of Holi enveloped the streets of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as residents celebrated the festival with traditional fervor and exuberance. On the auspicious occasion of Bhadrakal falling on Phalgun Purnima, locals engaged in customary Holi bonfires in front of their homes.

Many chose to ignite the Holi pyres in the evening, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of DJs and the resounding bursts of festive bombs. Breaking gender barriers, girls and women joined the festivities at Gulmandi, adding their own splash of colors to the jubilant atmosphere.

Families across the city partook in the ritual of Holi Dahan, adorning their homes with intricate rangolis and performing puja together. Apartment complexes and residential societies united for collective Holi celebrations, symbolizing communal harmony and togetherness.

Public holika utsav dotted the cityscape

With over 100 squares transformed into vibrant arenas of revelry. Amidst chants and laughter, revelers bombarded each other with colors, fostering a sense of camaraderie and merriment. Gulmandi emerged as the center of festivities, drawing large crowds eager to experience the vibrant Holi celebrations. The area was decorated with electric lights and featured DJ music, keeping the energy high. The 'Aamchi Gulmandi Holikotsav' event attracted many participants who played with colors and danced throughout the day.

Holi of bad mentality

Kshitij Sangathan organized a unique Holi where holi of bad mentalities was burned in Aurangpura. A symbolic bonfire was built with placards representing issues like terrorism, corruption, and inflation. Activists shouted symbolic slogans at these placards before the burning, sparking discussions about these prevalent issues.