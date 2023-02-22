Vice-chancellors of different universities visit Bamu

Aurangabad: The vice-chancellors from the different universities ofRajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa who were in the city for the two-day Association of Indian Universities (AIU)’s Western Region VCs Meet’ visited Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Tuesday evening.

All the AIU office-bearers and VCs-delegation visited the history museum, Bajaj Incubation Centre on the first day yesterday.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole and Incubation director Dr Sachin Deshmukh gave information to them about 25 startups and learned and earn scheme. AIU vice president Dr G D Sharma said that both projects are doing well.

AIU general secretary Dr Pankaj Mittal said that the university has biodiversity and has become the oxygen hub of the city.

Earlier, VC Dr Yeole, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, and Dr Mustajeeb Khan welcomed the AIU office-bearers and VCs.

The students of the university presented a special cultural programme on Tuesday for vice-chancellors. The delegation was mesmerised by their performance. It has One-Act-Play, Skit, Lawni, Bharud and Powada. University employee Dr Girish Kale presented flute while Rohan Gawde sang songs.