Vichar Yatra Rath to tour city promoting national literature

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Vichar Yatra Rath, organized by the Bharatiya Vichar Sadhana Foundation from Pune, is set to traverse twelve squares across the city. The chariot commenced its journey from TV Center Chowk on Friday morning.

The initiative aims to disseminate national literature and foster positive thinking within society. Brimming with books on various topics such as history, national affairs, social issues, notable personalities, and more. The insightful journey will culminate on the sixth day at Kranti Chowk, after visiting several prominent locations including Bajrang Chowk, Shivajinagar, Kanchanwadi, Gajanan Maharaj Chowk, Dargah Chowk, Kala Ganpati Mandir, Chikalthana, Waluj Mahanagar, MP Law College road and culminate at Kranti Chowk.