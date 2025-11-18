Vicious attack on youth in Wadgaon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A shocking incident occurred in Wadgaon (K) on Monday (November 17) at around 10.30 pm, where a gang of six people broke into a house, launched a deadly attack on a 30-year-old man, and attempted to kidnap him. The victim sustained severe injuries, requiring 70 stitches, and is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU of a private hospital in Waluj.

According to the victim, the accused, Yogesh Jadhav, had been living as a tenant next door a few months ago. They previously had disputes stemming from the suspicion of an illicit relationship.

Premeditated attack

On November 10 evening, while the victim was riding his motorcycle near Chordia farmhouse, a car that came from behind hit him hard twice in succession. As the car driver approached, carrying an iron rod to attack, the victim managed to run away to save his life. He had called the 112 emergency number to report the incident at that time.

Home invasion and kidnapping attempt

On the night of November 17, Jadhav first came to the victim's house with one accomplice. He called out to the victim's wife and asked her to open the door. The wife told him to leave and avoid unnecessary conflict, but he kept banging on the door loudly. Since the door wasn't opened, he left, only to return shortly with four other unknown individuals.

The six people together broke down the house door, entered, and brutally assaulted the young man with an iron rod and kicks and punches. He was forcibly put into a car and taken in the direction of Kanchanwadi. However, the car broke down a short distance away, giving the victim a chance to escape. He ran to the nearest police outpost. The police immediately admitted him to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), from where he was later shifted to the Waluj hospital. The complaint states that he received 70 stitches on his head in the attack. He also sustained deep injuries on his back and hands. The police are currently conducting further investigation.

Meanwhile, the prime accused Jadhav and his five accomplice are at large after the gang of six forcibly entered the house, waged an attack and tried to kidnap the victim, and then fled away.

Meanwhile, the police who had launched a massive search succeeded in nabbing two accused along with a car. The names of the accused arrested by police are Yogesh Namdeo Jadhav (31, Maharola in Paithan tehsil) and Dinesh Sobakchand Meher (34, Pendhapur in Gangapur tehsil). They were held after a chase. The police action was taken by police inspector Gajanan Kalyankar, PSI Arjun Kadam and crime branch’s Yogesh Gupta, Shrikant Kale, Dattatray Gadekar, Dadasaheb Jhargad and Somnath Dukale.