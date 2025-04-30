Victory chants for Mahatma Basaveshwar resonate across the city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

City echoed with chants of “Mahatma Basaveshwar Maharaj ki Jai” and “Har Har Mahadev” as the city came together to celebrate Jagatjyoti Mahatma Basaveshwar Jayanti with devotion and grandeur on Wednesday.

The day began with a procession by the District Festival Committee from Shri Sangameshwar Math, Fakirwadi. The idol of Mahatma Basaveshwar was worshipped at Basaveshwar Chowk (Akashvani junction), where Committee President Rajesh Kothale, Working President Shiva Khandkhule, Vilas Sambhahare, Dnyaneshwar Appa Kharde, Virendra Mangalore, and Pradeep Burande were present. A major highlight was a 12-foot tall equestrian statue of Mahatma Basaveshwar, which was the main attraction during the procession. A live tableau of Akka Mahadevi added a spiritual dimension. Traditional instruments, including a 50-member dhol troupe, cymbals, and mridangam teams, filled the streets with vibrant energy. People of all ages danced joyfully, reflecting unity and reverence. Meanwhile, another grand procession was organized by the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha from Avishkar Colony Chowk. The atmosphere was charged with devotion as cultural troupes and dhol players led the march. State Vice-President Gurupadappa Padshetty, Basavraj Kadare, Adv. Laxmikant Patil, Vijaykumar Patil and others participated. At Basaveshwar Chowk, a flag hoisting ceremony was held by Shiva Sanghatana. Minister Atul Save and MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad led the event. Also present were MLA Sanjay Kenekar, BJP State Vice-President Basavraj Mangrule, Prof. Manohar Dhonde, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, ex-Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, and Municipal Commissioner G. Sreekanth. Adding to the enthusiasm, bike rallies were organized—one flagged off from the proposed statue site near the TV Center by the District Committee, and the other from Basaveshwar Chowk by Shiva Sanghatana.

Portrait worship at Begumpura

In Begumpura, the Veerashaiva Sports Association and the Jayanti Utsav Committee held a portrait worship ceremony. Participants included Sachin Khaire, Vilasappa Sambhahare, Devidasappa Unche, Suresh Pawar, Ganu Dada Pande, Ganesh Todkar, and Dnyaneshwar Jadhav.