Video clip featuring leakage in Ellora Caves goes viral

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Sensation prevailed in the heritage circle after a video-clip mentioning a water leakage in Cave Number 32 at world heritage Ellora Caves complex went viral on Wednesday. The cave comprises 9th century paintings, therefore, the heritage-lovers have expressed displeasure over the incident.

It so happened that a video highlighting water leakage in the specific cave went viral on social media.It may be noted that the custodian of the caves had undertaken the scientific conservation works in the cave during last year. However, the heritage-lovers believe the sealing of leakage has not been improved and demanded the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for immediate action.

ASI (Aurangabad Circle) officials said, “ The necessary measures will be taken promptly. The source of leakage will also be traced, but it is a rigorous and time-consuming process.”

There are important paintings in Cave number 32 and 16. Hence the experts demanded undertaking scientific conservation to seal the leakage permanently. The joint convenor (of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) Adv Swapnil Joshi, urged that the important paintings should be preserved on priority.

The Ellora Caves complex comprises 34 caves belonging to Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism. Nearly all the caves witness leakages during monsoon season. The rain water seeps from the top of the mountain which further becomes apparent in the form of leakage at the tail end (ceiling of the cave). The leakages at the caves are not new, but old ones, said conservation assistant Rajesh Waklekar.

“ It is wrong to say the caves are leaking. It is apparent that the leakages occur in caves during monsoon. I had received phone calls from superiors in this regard and I have updated them about the status and measures that will be taken,” said Waklekar.