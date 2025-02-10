Video shooting of sensitive centres to be done;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The video shooting of sensitive HSC examination centres would be done in the district random basis to put a check on malpractice,” said Ashwini Lathkar, the Education Officer (Secondary) while interacting with jouranalists on Monday.

She said that 63,918 candidates from 495 higher secondary schools and junior colleges would appear for the HSC examination at 161 of the district. The HSC examinations will be conducted from February 11 to March 18.

Ashwini Lathkar said that different squads were formed at district and tehsil levels to curb malpractice. She said that timetable, list of centres had already been sent to the squad members. She said that the video shooting of sensitive centres (50) would be done on the random basis with the aim to conduct the examination fairly. The Education Department already surveyed centres to ensure facilities like benches are available for the examination.

“Centre chiefs, teachers and invigilators will face action for copying any centre. Also, those employees involved in frisking the candidates will be held responsible if any candidate is found with a copy inside the examination hall,” she asserted.

Photo with GPS

She said that geotagged photographs of the centre premises would be taken if anyone is found supplying copies of the examination from outside. These photos will serve as evidance of copying. The Education Department may take action against centre or those who are involved in malpractice.

Candidates wearing Burkha allowed at centres

She said that female teachers and employees would be appointed at the centres for frisking girl examinees in a separate room. She said that girls wearing a veil (Burkha) would be allowed without any hurdle.