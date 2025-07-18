Vidyadeep correction shut permanently; All 79 girls shifted across state

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The state government permanently shut down the facility and shifted all 79 remaining girls to shelters in Mumbai, Rahuri, and other locations. The three-day relocation process concluded on Friday under strict security provided by plainclothes women police.

The Bombay High Court’s Aurangabad Bench had pulled up authorities on Wednesday for delays in shifting the girls. Following the court's intervention, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) coordinated with shelters across the state. As per police sources, 11 girls were sent to Matunga (Mumbai), 22 to Rahuri, and the rest placed in homes across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The correction home, located in the Cantonment area, had come under fire after allegations of abuse and inhumane treatment. A criminal case was registered based on a complaint by one of the escaped girls. Assistant superintendent Valerie Bhagwan Joseph, Sister Suchita Bhaskar Gaikwad, and caretaker Alka Fakir Salunke were arrested. The matter had reached the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, prompting deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to direct immediate cancellation of the orphanage’s license.

Safe transfer under watch

CWC officials ensured the girls were shifted in well-maintained vehicles, with proper food and care during transit. The operation was carried out silently but securely, with plainclothes police maintaining a strict vigil.

Only one shelter left

Following VidyaDeep’s closure, another orphanage in Waluj also informed the government of its inability to continue. With both centres shut, only one government-recognized shelter for girls now remains in the city, with a 100-girl capacity.“We ensured safe relocation, with education and care continuing uninterrupted.”

— Adv. Asha Sherkhane-Katke, Chairperson, Child Welfare Committee