Vietnam’s VinFast eyes Maharashtra for EV manufacturing plant

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Maharashtra is poised for another major industrial milestone, as Vietnam-based electric vehicle giant VinFast plans to set up an EV manufacturing plant in the state they want highly dominated ev regions.

After launching its first Indian facility in Tamil Nadu, the company has studied Maharashtra’s industrial ecosystem, strategic location, and robust infrastructure, identifying it as a strong contender for expansion. According to industrial sources, the Bidkin DMIC (Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor) area has been shortlisted as the preferred site for the project. However, a senior city official noted that the DMIC zone currently has limited space, but nearby government land could accommodate. VinFast’s executive chairman for Asia, Pham San Chau, met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis Sunday to discuss potential investments and long-term partnerships in the electric mobility sector. City industrialists have welcomed VinFast’s interest, saying the move will create new industrial and employment opportunities across Maharashtra. The Department of Industries has been promoting green energy and sustainable manufacturing, and VinFast’s participation marks another major stride toward making Maharashtra an “E-Mobility Hub of India.” On social media, industrialists from Sambhajinagar extended a warm message: “We wholeheartedly welcome VinFast to Bidkin DMIC, AURIC City the future EV capital hub of India!”

Maharashtra’s Electric Vehicle Revolution!

1. Vietnam’s renowned company VinFast to soon launch its EV production plant in Maharashtra.

2. Investment decision discussed in a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

3. Bidkin DMIC industrial area under active consideration.(currently very less space remain)

4. Maharashtra takes another step toward becoming an “E-Mobility Hub.”