Vijay Deo passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vijay Narharrao Deo, a resident of Shreyanagar and retired associate professor and librarian of the Library and Information Science Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), passed away on Sunday morning.

He was 83 and leaves behind four brothers, five sisters and grandchildren. He was teaching continuously for 20 days even after his retirement from the university. The last rites were performed on him at Pratapnagar crematorium.