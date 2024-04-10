Vijay Ghorpade no more

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Retired bank employee, Vijay Vasant Ghorpade (64, Nipat Niranjannagar, New Pahadsinghpura) passed away on Wednesday. His funeral procession will be held from St Francis De Sales Cathedral at 9 am on Thursday and his last rites will be held at Padegaon crematorium. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and extended family.