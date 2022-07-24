Vijaya gets Ph D in Library & Information Sci

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 24, 2022 06:45 PM2022-07-24T18:45:02+5:302022-07-24T18:45:02+5:30

Vijaya gets Ph D in Library & Information Sci

Aurangabad, July 24:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University conferred Ph D on Vijaya Bhaurao Suryawanshi in Library and Information Science.

She submitted her thesis entitled “Maharashtratil Shatkottar Sarvjanik Granthalayacha Chikitsak Abhyas” under the guidance of Dr D K Veer, research guide and director of Knowledge Resource Centre, Bamu.

