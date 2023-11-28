Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra will go to 47 places in the city

Central govt scheme: Will reach the underprivileged beneficiaries

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' Rath will go to 47 places in the city. The yatra was inaugurated at Siddharth garden on Tuesday. Municipal commissioner G Sreekanth appealed to take the benefit of the schemes to the beneficiaries.

Administrator Sreekanth said, 'Poverty liberation' is an important objective of this yatra. Along with food, clothing, shelter, people should take advantage of health schemes like 'Ayushman Bharat'.

Additional commissioner Ranjit Patil said, the yatra will go to 47 places within the municipal limits. Concerned employees giving information about the schemes have been appointed and assigned responsibility as per the plan.

Health inspection stalls were set up at the venue and a demonstration of spraying pesticides on the crops by drone was also shown. District lead bank manager Mangesh Kedar, Santosh Deshmukh and others were present.

Inauguration by beneficiaries

The campaign of 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' was started by cutting the ribbon by the beneficiaries of PM Svanidi Yojana. Ashabai Kande, Saguna Wagh, Shehnaz Sheikh, Nasreen Syed and others cut the ribbon of the campaign and took collective pledge of the sankalp yatra.