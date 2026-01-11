‘Vikshit Bharat Youth Connect’ programme held at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Mahatma Gandhi Mission school of biomedical sciences organised the ‘Vikshit Bharat Youth Connect’ programme at the Dyotan auditorium on January 7 . The programme aimed to encourage active youth involvement in the vision of Vikshit Bharat and inspire students to contribute to nation-building.

Programme director Dr S R Holkar, principal Dr Sanjay Guddetwar, coordinator Ketaki Mugale, along with faculty members and students, were present. Speakers highlighted the vital role of youth in achieving national development goals and underlined the importance of education in shaping responsible citizens.

The institution expressed gratitude to all participants and satisfaction over the positive response received from students towards the Vikshit Bharat initiative.