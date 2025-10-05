Viksit Bharat Buildathon for schools launched

Last of registration Oct 6

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog and the union Ministry of Education (MoE) jointly launched the Viksit Bharat Buildathon—the world’s largest school-level hackathon—designed to mobilise over two crore students from Classes 6 to 12.

Student teams are challenged to design prototypes based on four critical national themes: Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local, and Samriddh Bharat.

Endorsing this movement, Vice Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), Dr Vijay Fulari, urged all schools within the university’s jurisdiction to take active part.

He said, “It is an initiative to promote innovation among our young children and BAMU, in collaboration with AIC BAMU Foundation, will be supporting this initiative.”

The AIC-BAMU Foundation, led by Dr Pravin Wakte (director) and Amit Ranjan (CEO), is committed to providing comprehensive, end-to-end support infrastructure.

This includes expert Training and Mentorship and dedicated logistical assistance for all schools of all boards, state and national. The school's students can register up to October 6 through the official portal (www.vbb.mic.gov.in)

This is vital to participate in the core Live Synchronised Innovation Event on October 13, 2025. The Foundation will offer sustained program support until October 30, 2025, for final project refinement.