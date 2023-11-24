Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from 28

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In order to create awareness about various schemes of the central government to the beneficiaries, it is planned to start Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in the district from November 28, said resident deputy collector Janardhan Vidhate.

After the 'Shasan Aplya Dari' initiative, the yatra activity will be implemented and the administration will be involved in it for the next two months. Sankalp Yatra will showcase information about Central Government's Prime Minister Awas Yojana, Mudra scheme, Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi, Ujjwala, Startup India, Skill India, Swachh Bharat Mission, PM Kisan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Khelo India, Kisan Credit card and Har Ghar Nal in Sankalp Yatra.