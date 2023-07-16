Village students more hungry for knowledge compared to city areas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Today’s young generation is known as the ‘Super Generation.’ Now, quality is no one’s monopoly. Students of villages are more hungry for knowledge compaed to the city areas students. They only need encouragement,” said Dr Pramod Yeole, vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

He was speaking after dedicating a ‘computer laboratory’ to Zilla Parishad School of Sudamwadi on Sunday.

The laboratory was established jointly by Bamu and MIT under Rajiv Gandhi Science Technology Commission. The cost of laboratory development is Rs 5 lakh.

The university sanctioned a fund of Rs 3.80 lakh while school teachers, school committee office-bearers and villages contributed Rs 1 lakh for the laboratory which has 10 computers, an Internet connection and other equipment.

A total of 152 students from first to eighth standard will use it.

Project chief Dr Ratnadeep Deshmukh, Dr Sachin Deshmukh, chief officer of the project Dr Babasaheb Sonawne and joint-officer Dr Samita Kasar took the lead for the initiative.

Headmaster Sanjay Shinde and his colleagues, Sarpanch Prabhakar Sonawne, deputy Sarpach Mayuru Jagdhan, Renuka Jagdhane and Dnyaneshwar Pawar from the school committee, centre chief Dilip Dhamale and others also financial support to the project financial.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, director genera of MIT Dr Munish Sharma, MIT Principal Dr Santosh Bhosale and others were also present. Meanwhile, VC Dr Pramod Yeole who himself completed education from ZP School at Dhanegaon in Amravati district, refreshed his memories.