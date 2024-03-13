Vimal Joshi passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 13, 2024 06:35 PM2024-03-13T18:35:02+5:302024-03-13T18:35:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vimal Madhusudan Joshi, a resident of Chetnanagar died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday.
She was 82 and leaves behind two daughters, sons-in-law and extended family. The last rites were performed on her at Pratapnagar crematorium at 3 pm. She was the wife of the late Capt Madhusudan Joshi.