Vimal Joshi passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vimal Madhusudan Joshi, a resident of Chetnanagar died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

She was 82 and leaves behind two daughters, sons-in-law and extended family. The last rites were performed on her at Pratapnagar crematorium at 3 pm. She was the wife of the late Capt Madhusudan Joshi.